St. Petersburg, Florida - William Eugene "Tadpole" Carter age 78 of St. Petersburg, Florida and a native of Sumner County, Tennessee. He entered into rest on October 4, 2019, at his residence. William was the son of the late William Carter and Janie Robinson-Tunestall. He is survived by a host of cousins and friends. Graveside Services-11:00 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky
