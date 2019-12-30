Columbus, Ind. - Fonis Payne, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away at his home in Columbus, IN, on December 27, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born October 2, 1933, the only son of Clifford and Louise Payne. He was a graduate of College High School and attended Bowling Green Business University. He married Doe Douglas June 10, 1953, and she preceded him in death on May 5, 1974. On September 12, 1976, he married Margaret Foshee Holton, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter, Sue Douglas, Greenwood, IN; sons Brent (Carol) Holton and Brian (Donna) Holton, Bowling Green, and grandchildren Krys Higgins, Heber City, UT, and Ben and Keeley Holton, Bowling Green,. He is also survived by a brother-in-law and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Lynn Holton.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home with visitation at 10 a.m. until service time. Following his request, cremation is planned with interment Monday, January 6, at 11 a.m. CT at Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.