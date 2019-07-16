Bowling Green - William "Gary" Jones, 63, passed away at Hospice House on July 14, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on May 20, 1956 to Thelma and James Jones, who preceded in death.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda; daughter, Lindsay Boyd (Zachary) and granddaughters: Bailey and Ella Boyd. He is also survived by his siblings: Jeanette Jones, Jimmy Jones (Bambi) and Bobby Jones (Marty); brother in laws: Brian Fox (Candace); Shane Fox (Shelley) and sister in law, Pamela Favor along with nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gary was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, son and son-in-law. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing guitar and family time.
Cremation was chosen. A private family memorial is being held. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.