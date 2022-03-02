Bowling Green - William George Basham, 74, of Bowling Green passed away February 21, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Bowling Green native was born August 25, 1947 to the late James Robert Basham and Lorene Jenkins Graham. He was also preceded in death by brother, Steve Basham and sister, Carolyn Jean Hymer.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years and served a tour in Vietnam with the Signal Corps, prior to attending flight school in 1968. He graduated from Warrant Officer Rotary Wing Aviator Course Class 69-15 followed by AH-1G Cobra School. Bill's second Vietnam assignment was in the 334th Aerial Weapons Company, 145th Combat Aviation Battalion.
Warrant Officer Basham was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while participating in aerial flight on April 1, 1970 and a second award on May 2, 1970. He was also awarded three Air Medals with the "V" Device for acts of heroism involving conflict with an armed enemy, and was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer, CWO 2, during that tour of duty.
After an aviation assignment at Ft. Lewis, WA, CWO Basham completed the Aviation Safety Officers course at the University of Southern California and the Aviation Warrant Officer Advanced Course at Ft. Rucker, Alabama. He was promoted to CWO 3 while assigned to Alaska.
Upon his Honorable Discharge in 1978, Bill pursued a career in Occupational Health and Safety with the State of Alaska. He was recruited by Nabors Alaska Drilling to lead their Safety division, eventually reaching the position of Vice President. He served as President of the Alaska Society of Safety Engineers and received the Alaska Governor's Safety Professional of the Year Award. After semi-retiring he moved back to Kentucky and operated a small farm. Later he took a position at Western Kentucky University in the Occupational Health and Safety Department, enabling him to achieve his life-long goal of earning his Bachelor's Degree. After fully retiring, he volunteered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VWF) local chapter in Bowling Green.
Bill was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Military Officers Association of America, American Legion, Board of Certified Safety Professionals, American Society of Safety Engineers, and the Distinguished Flying Cross Society. In his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing the slopes in Alaska, and sailing the blue waters of the Caribbean.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Basham; daughters, Renee Ellison and Cynthia Basham; and one granddaughter, Erika Ellison; brothers Larry and Gary Basham; and half-sister Lori Keith.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.