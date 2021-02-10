Bowling Green - William Hyatt Ferkler, Jr., 90 of Bowling Green entered into rest Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his residence. Bill was a native of Baltimore, MD and born June 1, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Hyatt Ferkler, Sr. and Fannie Vennie (Dunham) Ferkler. Also his two lovely wives Lois Ferkler and Mildred Ferkler. Bill was a retired mechanical engineer from the U. S. Treasury. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and attended Living Hope Baptist Church.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a former Boy Scout and Eagle/Master Scout from 1942-1982. He was a member of the National Camping & Hiking Association, Edgemere Water Rescue Unit and Maryland Brotherhood for the Blind.
Survivors include his four precious daughters Kelley Ricker of Pinnacle, NC, Lisa Morgan, Debbra Smith and Tiesha Haynes all of Bowling Green, and a son Joe Morgan of Mississippi. Four wonderful grandchildren Jeremy Morgan (Savannah), Chyenne Ricker, Shawntay Smith (Gavin) and Skyler Nolan (Mitch). Two wonderful great-grandchildren Ha'Shon Smith and Nova Nolan.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 3:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday 1:00 pm until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be Springhill Cemetery in Easton, Maryland with Military services at graveside. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel has been entrusted with all arrangements.