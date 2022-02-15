Bowling Green, Kentucky - William "Billy" H. Edmonds 71 of Oakland, Kentucky. Entered into rest on February 1, 2022, in Warren County, Kentucky. Visitation-9:00 AM-12:30 PM-Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 109 Young Street, Oakland, Kentucky. Services-1:00 PM-Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Oakland Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment-Plainview Cemetery, Oakland, Kentucky. Arrangements – Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky.