Bowling Green – William Henry Hartwein, 94, died May 1, 2022, at his home in Bowling Green, Ky. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Bonnie Kiray Hartwein. He was the son of the late Louis George Hartwein and Margaret Dudeck Hartwein.
He is survived by his son, Michael Hartwein and a daughter, Diane H. Pogue (Lindle). Also surviving are his granddaughters: Shannon P. Maglinger (Paul) and Tiffany P. Deaton (Matthew) as well as five great grandchildren and his sister, Beverly Bryce.
A private military burial will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville, Ky. The family has entrusted arrangements to Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green).
