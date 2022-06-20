Scottsville – William Henry Motley Jr., age 80, died Saturday June 18, 2022 at the Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Born March 8, 1942 to the late William Henry Motley Sr. and Lucille Weaver Motley, he is preceded in death by his son Benjamin James Motley, two brothers Kenneth Motley and Billy Southerland and his parents. William H. Motley Jr. served our country in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years including time during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church and often worshiped at the Scottsville First United Methodist Church. Other memberships include the Halfrey Dalton Post 5712 VFW and Military order of the Cooties. He is survived by his wife Betty J. Motley of Scottsville, two sons William Edward Motley (Michelle) of Elizabethtown, KY and Matthew Hobdy Motley (Kate) of Rowayton, CT, four grandchildren; Brittany Pozuelo (Luis), James Motley, Will Motley and Henry Motley, great grandson, Luka Pozuelo, sister, Betty Lou Wheat (Buell) and an extended group of family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday June 21, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the T. W. Crow & Son funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church or the Halfrey Dalton Post 5712 VFW. Online Condolences at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com
