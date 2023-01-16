William Jay Woolbright Jr., age 50, passed away Friday January 13, 2023 at his residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late William Jay Woolbright Sr. and Carolyn Sue Green Woolbright who survives. Jay was an avid Lady Topper and UK basketball fan, he loved to TicTok, bingo, cooking and family get togethers. Jay never met a stranger; he loved his family and friends and will be missed by many. In addition to his mother, Carolyn, Jay is survived by his brother, Jerry Woolbright (Ann), two sisters, Stacy Maddox (Kevin) and Brandy Henon, many nieces and nephews and his longtime friend Tim Gomer. Visitation will be Wednesday January 18, 2023 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with a memorial Service at 11:00 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.