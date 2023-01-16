William Jay Woolbright Jr., age 50, passed away Friday January 13, 2023 at his residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late William Jay Woolbright Sr. and Carolyn Sue Green Woolbright who survives. Jay was an avid Lady Topper and UK basketball fan, he loved to TicTok, bingo, cooking and family get togethers. Jay never met a stranger; he loved his family and friends and will be missed by many. In addition to his mother, Carolyn, Jay is survived by his brother, Jerry Woolbright (Ann), two sisters, Stacy Maddox (Kevin) and Brandy Henon, many nieces and nephews and his longtime friend Tim Gomer. Visitation will be Wednesday January 18, 2023 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with a memorial Service at 11:00 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.