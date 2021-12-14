Bowling Green – William Joe Kitchens age 79 of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, December 13 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Bowling Green to the late William and Nokal Graves Watkins Kitchens and is also preceded in death by a son David Wayne Kitchens. He is married to Barbara Faye Basham Kitchens. Joe served in the United States Marines. He retired from WASCO Corp as a Masonry Superintendent. He was a member of Lakeview Fellowship Church. Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara Faye Kitchens. His 4 children, Mark Allen Kitchens (Taffie), Denise Lynn Kitchens, Christopher Joe Kitchens (Julie) and William Chad Kitchens all of Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Matthew Dearman (Kayla), Kimberly and Kami Kitchens, Tiffany Shoemake (Taylor), Chris Dearman, Cydne Kitchens, Maleesha Kitchens, and David Kitchens. Great grandchildren, Corbin Dearman, Cali Dearman and Bennett Riley Shoemake. Sister, Floy Ann Huff, Mike Kitchens (Suzy) and Tommy Kitchens (Kelly). Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 10:00 am Wednesday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:30 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with Burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Lakeview Fellowship Church or Hosparus in Joe’s Memory
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.