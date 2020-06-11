Bowling Green, Kentucky - William "Bill" J. Martin, 81, passed away on June 10, 2020 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born to the late Fern Elizabeth and Walter N. Martin on July 15, 1938 in New Paris, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Rachel Martin and his brother, Ronald Martin.
Bill retired from the U.S. Army as a Sgt. First Class, and he also served in the U.S. Air Force. He also retired as a Warren County School Bus Driver, and as a Baptist Minister. He was a graduate of WKU with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Bill is survived by, his wife Carol Anne Quinn-Martin; his son, Allen Martin and wife, Treva, of Bowling Green; his daughter, Rebecca (Martin) Money, of Russellville; his brother, Harvey Martin, of Milford, MA; his step-son, Thomas Quinn, of Lake Orion, MI; two step-daughters, Karen Schopp, of Rocky Mount, VA; and Colleen Simpson, of South Abington Twp., PA; his five grandchildren, Ashley Hagan, Danielle Bray, Annie Cardwell, Valerie McQueary, Amy Mann; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and on Monday from 12:00 until the service hour of 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery. For any other information please go to http://www.jckirbyandson.com/obituary.
