Bowling Green – William Kenneth Madison, age 91, passed away peacefully June 2, 2021. He was born to the late Harry and Hallie Madison on December 3, 1929, in Rocky Hill, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Faye Thomas Madison and two sons; William Alan Madison and Mark Thomas Madison, and grandson Timothy Kirk Madison. Kenneth enjoyed spending time farming and restoring tractors. He was a retired truck driver for many years having served many local businesses. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren was one of his favorite past times. Survivors include his children Wava Pendley (late Bobby), Peggy Hoffman (Shane), and James Paul Madison (Jennifer). One sister Elizabeth “Bib” Ellis. Seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m Friday, June 4, 2021 with funeral service conducted at 10:00 a.m., all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.