Bowling Green - William "Bill" L. Burton, Jr., age 70, passed away Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Tampa, Florida native was born Tuesday, October 17th, 1950 to the late Mr. William L. Burton, Sr. and Mrs. Evelyn (Johnson) Burton.
Bill retired from General Motors after 32 years, and he was a member of the UAW. He had a love for model trains, woodworking, motorcycle riding and was considered a Computer Guru. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who will be truly missed by all.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Burton and Dallas Burton. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 47 years, Norma K. (Caywood) Burton, whom he wed on Saturday, June 2nd, 1973; sons, William Burton, III (Kristy) and Michael Burton (Natalie); three grandchildren; brothers, Douglas Burton, and James Griggs; sisters, Barbara Ann Sterling, Debbie Burton Spotts, and Becky Morris (John); and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Burton's funeral service will be held Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.