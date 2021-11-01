Bowling Green – William Marvin Pruett, 83 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. For complete obituary go to hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com