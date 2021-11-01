...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Morning lows near 30 degrees.
* WHERE...South central Kentucky
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
Bowling Green – William Marvin Pruett, 83 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. For complete obituary go to hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com
