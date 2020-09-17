Bowling Green - William Odell Moore passed away Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 in Bowling Green, Kentucky at his residence at the age of 87 years old. The Plano, Kentucky native was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Powell Acher and Emma Jean (Yates) Moore.
He was born on Thursday, June 8th, 1933 in Plano, Kentucky as number ten of twelve Moore children. Odell was a farmer by trade, plowing the fields from sun up until sun down in which there was a season; a season to plant and a season to pick up what was planted. He and his wife owned and ran the Plano Store for many years, known then as Moore's Grocery where they helped their community and provided goods for all that came into their store. He was of the Christian Faith, in which he attended White's Chapel United Methodist Church in Drake, Kentucky for many years, and that is where he was baptized at 16 years of age, but in the most recent years he was a member of Richardsville Church of Christ in Richardsville, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Mrs. Gloria Dean "Mean Dean" (Reagan) Moore, whom he wed on Saturday, September 29th, 1951. Dean was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Odell and Pauline (Thornton) Reagan. After their marriage, he and Dean welcomed Mark Lindell Moore into their life Monday, October 19th, 1953 whom departed this life Monday, August 10th, 2020 after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. They soon had another gift from God, Mrs. Bonita Kaye Cooper whom arrived on Saturday, September 29th, 1956. Together they raised a family with strong values and ethics until Dean's passing on Tuesday, July 8th, 2003 after a long battle with Melanoma Cancer. Shortly after, he met Ms. Imogene White, whom he wed on Thursday, October 28th, 2004. He and Imogene became best friends and partners as they depended on each other for comfort and care in their later years in life.
In addition to his parents, first wife, and only son; Odell was preceded in death by brothers, Chester Moore, Earl Moore, Oscar Moore, Silas Moore, and Cecil Moore; sisters, Sarah "Lorene" Lightfoot, Ruth Jones, Beatrice McGuire, Geneva Frazier, Eva Audrey Brashear and Opal Jean Moore; Imogene's son, Lonnie Ewell White, and his wife, Debbie (Pippin) White; and Imogene's granddaughter, Renee Michelle White. His memories will be cherished by his wife, Imogene (Bratcher) White Moore; daughter, Bonita Kaye Cooper (James Allen) of Alvaton, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Lowanda "Wanda" Jean Moore of Plano, Kentucky; grandchildren, Heather Kaye Fletcher (Shannon) of Bowling Green, Allison Renea Balentine of Bowling Green, Nicholas Moore (Alicia) of Scottsville, and Barry Joe Moore (Jamie) of Russellville; great-grandchildren, Tucker Lee Fletcher (Jessie Sue), Reagan Renea Fletcher, Hannah Grace Balentine, Hailey Renea Balentine, Ella Claire Balentine, Riley Moore, Carson Moore, Huntley Moore, and Marshall Moore; a brother-in-law, Tom Reagan (Janice) of Plano; a sister-in-law, Opal Sublett of Woodburn; dear friends, Mr. and Mrs. Frankie and Linda Hunt of Fountain Run, Mrs. Evelyn White, Mrs. Jane Jones, and Mr. Wayne Moseley all of Bowling Green, and Mr. Stanley Stockton of Albany.
Mr. Moore's funeral service will be conducted Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Monday, September 21st, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. The family would like to thank the kind and supportive staff of Hospice of Southern Kentucky, with that the family asks that you might consider expressions of sympathy to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Odell's memory. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.