Franklin, KY - Mr. William "Bill" Olin Foster, age 81, of Franklin, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 7:57 PM at Norton Healthcare, in Louisville, Ky.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 9th, 2021 at 3:00 PM at The Franklin United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street in Franklin, KY. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Marie Pitts, 1006 Seng Ave., Franklin, KY. 42134.
Bill was born on September 11, 1939 in Lewisville, AR to the late Olin Edwin Foster and the late Elsie Euleda Bennett Foster. He is also preceded in death by 2 brothers, James Foster and Dale Foster; and 1 sister, Patricia Pearl.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Foster; 2 children, Olin Brian Foster of Bowling Green, KY and Belinda Wisdom (Wayne) of Smiths Grove, KY; 1 grandson, Tanner Wisdom of Smiths Grove, KY; 1 sister, Phyllis Nobra (Dan) of Cypress, TX; 1 sister-in-law, Margaret Foster of Reagan, TX; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
Bill was a veteran of the US Army. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for Superior Fireplace prior to retirement. Bill was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. He was a former member of the Lions Club of Leitchfield, KY. Bill was a member of the Habitat of Humanity and had built 11 houses. He was very talented as a carpenter. Bill enjoyed playing and writing music. He could play the guitar, mandolin and bass. Bill loved to metal detect and growing a garden. He loved to travel and, in his lifetime had taken 22 cruises. Bill had also driven a race car.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.