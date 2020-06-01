Pompano Beach - William R. "Bill" Stewart, 92, former Bowling Green resident, passed away at his residence in Pompano Beach Florida surrounded by his loving family on Saturday May 29, 2020.
The Bowling Green Native was the son of Bradley James and Hassie (Roney) Stewart. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley James "BJ" Stewart, two sons, David and Danny Stewart.
Bill was in the newspaper business beginning with the Park City Daily News in Bowling Green. From there, he spent most of his career with the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Geri Wright Stewart, one son, Billy Stewart (Chris) of California a daughter Celia Sweet (Dennis) of Coconut Beach Florida, and two sisters, Joyce Harrison of Colorado Springs and Carol Fleenor of Bowling Green. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
