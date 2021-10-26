Bowling Green – William Ray “Bill” Lee age 79 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Monday at 5:33 pm at the Greenview Regional Hospital. Bill as he was know was born in Bowling Green to the late James W. and Dora Elizabeth Fox Lee. He is also preceded in death by his brother Johnny Lee. Bill owned and operated Lee’s Sheet Metal Company and he also worked at Hills Pet Nutrition for 15 years. Bill was a Methodist He is survived by his wife of 43 years Carol C. Lee. His children, Robert Lee (Renee) of Murfreesboro, TN, Sara Zwiren (Craig) of Bowling Green, Jessica Vera (Rance) of Austin, Texas, Step children, Michael Jefferson (Patti) of Dallas, Texas, and Mary Jane Holloway (Mark) of Toledo, Ohio. 10 grandchildren and a great grandson. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 10:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12 noon Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.