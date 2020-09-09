Smiths Grove - William S. Crabtree, 86 of Smiths Grove died Tuesday, September 8 at his residence. The Barren County native was a son of the late Jimmy D. and Eliza Cross Crabtree. He was a farmer and a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
His survivors include his wife, Thelma Crabtree; four daughters, Debbie Crabtree Turner (Joe), Robin Crabtree Fowler (David), Wendy Crabtree (Chad Harlan) and Janay Crabtree (Bob Jones); eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. There will be a "Walk Through" visitation Friday 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. with a private family service to follow. Burial in the Smiths Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or School, 553 Ashmoor, Bowling Green, Ky 42103