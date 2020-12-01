Bowling Green – William Shane Natcher, 51, passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Bowling Green native was a son of the late Bill Natcher and Betty Hart Natcher, who survives. Shane was a barber for 25 years and was Church of Christ by faith. He had a passion for cars and a love for music. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Melaina Kinser (Wyatt); one son, Nicholas Natcher; two brothers, Michael Natcher and Ricky Logsdon (Esa); and one granddaughter, Sadie Kinser. Private services are scheduled with burial at Fairview cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.