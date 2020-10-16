Bowling Green - William Stephens Hogan, "Steve", 71 of Bowling Green in Warren Co. passed away on Friday October 16th, 2020 at 5:16 AM at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. Steve was the son of the late Will "Bill" Hogan and Kimble Stephens Hogan. He was preceded by his stepmother, Gwendolyn Banton Hogan and his stepbrother, Tommy Banton.
Steve is survived by his wife, Mary Smith Hogan and their two daughters, Marita Hogan Bedwell & Stephanie Hogan Wade; one sister, retired LT Colonel Linda K. Hogan; three grandchildren: Cheyanne Maria and Sydney Marie Noffsinger and Jax Wade; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at Cone Funeral Home between 5:30-7:30 pm. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences.