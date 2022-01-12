Bowling Green - William Telford "Billy" Myers, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10th in Bowling Green.
Born Feb. 7, 1947 to the late Helen Neill Mohead Myers and Lt. Gov. Rodes K. Myers, Billy is survived by his daughter Neill Myers Caudill (Gray) of Bowling Green; his sister, Neill Mohead Myers Ponzer of New York, NY; two grand-daughters, Virginia Neill Caudill and Myers Gray Caudill of Bowling Green; nephews John David Cole, Jr., of Bowling Green; Rodes Myers Cole (Elizabeth) of Atlanta, GA; William Mohead Cole of Bend, OR and Rodes Myers Ponzer (Carolina) of New York, NY. He also leaves behind several grand nieces and nephews and many beloved cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lori Sawyers Myers and his sister Kay Myers Cole, both of Bowling Green.
Billy attended College High and the Kentucky Military Institute (KMI) of which he was a graduate. He attended the University of Kentucky and was a graduate of Western Kentucky University where he received his B.A. and Master's degree. He served the state of Kentucky for over 25 years and also enjoyed volunteering on various KY gubernatorial campaigns. Kentucky politics and Kentucky basketball were always sources of much joy for Billy.
For anyone who knew Billy, they knew his big, beautiful voice that could carry through any space. "I was taught to speak to the back of the room...I just can't help it," was a frequent refrain if someone might insinuate that the volume was perhaps a touch too loud. His stories, many of which were told in front of the family fireplace, others at the now bygone Murray's Restaurant on Saturday mornings or frankly anywhere and everywhere he went, are already dearly missed.
Billy loved his family and he will always be warmly remembered for all the fun and joy he brought to life, especially Christmases at the log cabin and summers at the pool and at Moon Lake in Mississippi. He also had a deep love for music that he shared with all and never missed an opportunity to drum a dashboard or any set of drums that he might come upon. Always up for fun, his spirit will live on in his family and friends who survive him.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Judy and Tommy, who provided immeasurable love, support and friendship to Billy in the last years of his life.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Episcopal Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday at the church and immediately preceding the funeral from 9:00 - 10:00 on Tuesday. J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home, Lovers Lane, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, go do something fun with people you love.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Christ Episcopal Church or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.