Louisville - William Virgil "Gil" Gilbert, age 88, passed away on February 18, 2021. He was born March 21, 1932 to his late parents, Rev. Jesse and Agnes Gilbert. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired from LG&E as a meter reader after working there for many years.
Gil was an avid sportsmen who enjoyed basketball, softball, golfing, hunting and fishing. He played the guitar and loved singing country and gospel music until the day he died. He especially loved playing music with his brother in laws Neal and William. He was saved at 11 years of age in the basement of Longfield Church. He is the last charter member of Lone Hill United Baptist Church but regularly attended Greenwood United Baptist Church. He will be dearly missed by friends and family.
Gil is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances "Lano" Gilbert; children, Cindy Anderson (Truman), Penny Terry (Dennis) and Peggy Kersting (Mark); eight grandchildren, Samantha (Jason), Valerie (Dustin), Megan (Austin), Matt, Hunter, Jake, Mark Jr. (Jessica), and Anna (Trent); four great-grandchildren, Caydence, Caroline, Allie Jo, and Hailey.
Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Greenwood United Baptist Church, 8710 Thompson Lane Louisville, KY 40258. Burial will follow at Hays Cemetery in Smiths Grove Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216 and after 11 AM Monday at the church.