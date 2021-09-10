Oakland - William "Wayne" Sensenig of Oakland, KY died on August 21, 2021 from complications of the COVID virus. He was 85 years old.
Preceded in death by his brothers Carl, Paul and Leroy Sensenig; Wayne is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mernie Sue; children Jacob (Sarah) and Aaron Sensenig; granddaughter Junia Sensenig and his sister Lillian Welsh (George).
A graveside service will be held for family at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Riverside, KY on Thursday Sept. 16 at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers gifts can be made in Wayne's honor to Trinity Baptist Church, 319 East Mulberry Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212.