William Y. “Bill” McKenzie Jr., 89, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. He was born April 4, 1932, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to William Y. McKenzie and Minnie Bailey McKenzie. He is survived by his wife, George Anna Duncan McKenzie; a son, William Y. McKenzie III (Tammy) of North Carolina Beach; and three grandchildren, Duncan R. McKenzie of Bowling Green, Mary Katherine McKenzie of San Francisco and Anna Bailey McKenzie of Durham.
Bill graduated from Central High School in Chattanooga, where he played football and was honored with all-city, state, southern and All-American honorable mention. He was also a company commander in ROTC. He then attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta and later graduated from Western Kentucky University, where he was commissioned as second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force reserves in 1954. He then served at Lake Charles Air Force Base in Louisiana, where he received the rank of captain. He then worked at Combustion Engineering in Chattanooga before transitioning to United Guaranty Insurance of Greensboro, N.C., in 1963 where he worked his way up to senior vice president. He later became president of U.S. Mortgage in Blue Bell, Pa., where he retired before moving to Bowling Green in 1986. In Bowling Green he restored a Hobson family home, opened a bed & breakfast and established a cow/calf operation for 10 years. He retired from that and moved to town, where he was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He served as an usher, chalice bearer and Eucharist minister.
He was a Rotarian for many years as well as a member of the Landmark Association and Fort-Nightly Literary Club. A big source of pride came from his hole-in-one at Bowling Green Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church, Noon Rotary or Western Kentucky University Alumni Association.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. It was a wonderful life.