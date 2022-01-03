...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
Heavy rain from this past weekend has caused the river to rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in
Woodbury flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 30.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Tuesday was 30.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 17.8 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...Impactful snowfall possible Thursday afternoon/evening...
Storm system will spread snow across the Ohio Valley Thursday
afternoon and evening. With temperatures remaining below freezing
during the day, snow accumulation is possible shortly after the
snow begins. Main impact to travel looks to be during the early
afternoon through the evening commute.
Arctic air flows in behind the system by Friday morning with lows
in the teens and single digits. Untreated surfaces could lead to
icy spots during the morning commute on Friday.
While confidence continues to grow, enough uncertainty remains
when it comes to snow amounts. Everyone will likely see at least
an inch or two with some locations receiving more depending on
placement and development of heavier snow bands.
Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and your local media for the
latest updates.
