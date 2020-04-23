Bowling Green - Willodean "Dee" Alley, 82 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Finley and Ruth Compton Yokley and wife of the late David Alley. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine Obryan and Delores East and two brothers, Norman and Leroy Yokley and a step great grandson. Dee was a hairdresser, employed at the Medical Center in accounts receivable and manager of Hampton Inn Motel. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and Eastern Star Park City Chapter # 128.
Her survivors include her sister, Gracie Jessie (Dan), two brothers, Ottis Yokley and James Yokley (Opal); one sister-in-law, Mary Alice Yokley; one cousin, Ersie Maser, her step daughter, Rene Lamb (Larry); step granddaughter, Jenny Cline; three step great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
In this life Dee was a very carrying person and she deserves a beautiful celebration of life. However, during these uncertain times a private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave #4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
