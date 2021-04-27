Bowling Green, KY – Willodean Corbitt Lyons, age 89, was born March 14th, 1932, in Alvaton, KY, to the late Claude Hampton and Hattie Johns Corbitt. She entered into rest Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at Hospice of Southern KY. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Pearlene; her brother, Louie Corbitt; and her sisters, Lois Smith, Mildred Owens, and Martha Jeannette. Willodean is survived by her son, Jerry Lyons (Carolyn); granddaughter, Christina Vaughn (Chris); and 10 precious great grandchildren, Caleb, Camille, Savannah, Caroline, Abby, Kensley, Devin, Jase, Sydney, and Coby Vaughn all of Bowling Green. She is also survived by several very special nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Willodean retired from Emerson Electric and was a long time member of Bays Fork Baptist Church in Alvaton, KY. She was extremely proud of her family and loved them and her church family very much. Her laughter was contagious and her joy came from Jesus. She loved flowers, crocheting, crafting, cooking, beading, working puzzles, collecting glassware and lamps, listening to gospel music, singing and the gift of telling a tale. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday April 28th 2021 at Cone Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Celebration of life service will be at Bays Fork Baptist Church on Thursday April 29th 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation an hour prior to service. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the wonderful services of Hospice of Southern Kentucky at 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104 or dropped off at Cone Funeral Home.
