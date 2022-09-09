Bowling Green - Wilma Ann Jones, age 83, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Leonard W. Gilbreath, Sr. and Mary Helen (White) Gilbreath. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her soulmate and husband of 28 years, Ulan K. Jones, her sister Ena Taylor and her brother Leonard Gilbreath, Jr.
Wilma was a Christian who attended Oakland Christian Church, and volunteered her time to help at the church whenever possible. Wilma worked at the Warren County Parks & Recreation Department for 28 years as the Park Supervisor at Ed Spear Park in Smiths Grove. She worked tirelessly day and night to provide for her family after her husband passed away suddenly. Wilma volunteered numerous hours on the board of the Warren County Northern Little League. She volunteered her time at the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Department as a Sparkette. Wilma loved her time at the park and being a 2nd mama to a whole host of children in northern Warren County.
Survivors include her five children; Monte Jones (Lisa), Melissa Law (Paul), Melinda Jones (Kevin Marr), Melody Gravil (Chris), and Melanie Jones. Nine grandchildren; Eric (Krystal), Morgan, Alisha (Jonathan), Brittany (Justin), Emma, Casey, Brian, James, and John. One great-grandson Lewis Bowers and her brother Randell Gilbreth (Bobbie). Several nieces, nephews and other extended family members also survive.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday, September 12, and from 9 until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. A private burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery.
