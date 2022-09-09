Bowling Green - Wilma Ann Jones, age 83, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Leonard W. Gilbreath, Sr. and Mary Helen (White) Gilbreath. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her soulmate and husband of 28 years, Ulan K. Jones, her sister Ena Taylor and her brother Leonard Gilbreath, Jr.