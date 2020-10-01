Bowling Green - Wilma Beck Guthrie, 93 of Franklin, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The Gamaliel, Kentucky native was a daughter of the late Thomas Gifford Brooks and Bonnie Kibby Bray Brooks and wife of the late Walter Beck and Marvin Guthrie. She is preceded in death by four sisters, Ann, Jane, Laverne and Freda.
Mrs. Guthrie was hairdresser and a member of Woodburn Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Kibby Rose (Jerry) and Carol OBryan (Merile); one son, Robert Wayne Beck (Rita); thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Woodburn Baptist Church with burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Saturday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Missions Fund at Woodburn Baptist Church. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.