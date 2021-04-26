Morgantown – Wilma Jean Oliver, 83 of Morgantown, KY passed away Sunday April 25, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Wednesday at 1:00pm. Burial will be held in the Cool Spring Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4:00pm – 8:00pm, Wednesday 9:30 -1:00pm Jones Funeral Chapel.