Bowling Green - Wilma Jean Russell, 81, of Glasgow entered into rest Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence. Wilma Jean was a native of Warren Co. and born April 7, 1939.
She was preceded by her husband Charles Russell and several brothers and sisters. Wilma Jean was a retired line worker from General Electric. She was a member of Browders Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Barren Co. She loved yard sales, antiques, camping and loved cooking and being with her family.
Survivors include her daughter Sonya Hall (David) of Glasgow and son Mark Russell (Jennifer) of Las Vegas, NV. Sister Jo Thornton of Bowling Green and brother Jerry Hendricks (Brenda) of Bowling Green. Six wonderful grandchildren Heather Yeager, Stephanie Russell, Nicholas Russell, David Hall, Jr., Devin Hall (Lindsey) and Madison Hall. Six precious great-grandchildren Penelope, Charles, McKinleigh, Mayleigh, Macelynn and Layla. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A walk-thru visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 1:00 pm Sunday until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Old Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.