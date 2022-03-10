Bowling Green - Wilma Jean Simmons Spinks age 83 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Wilma retired from Jackson's Orchard where she worked for 49 years. She was a Baptist. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a wonderful friend.
She is the daughter of the late Mattie Simmons and the widow of Ray (Jr.) Spinks, She is also preceded in death by her daughter Audrey Spinks. She was oldest of 11 children.
She is survived by her children; Gary Spinks (Sue), Steve Spinks (Linda), Larry Spinks, Mark Spinks (Tammy), Andy Spinks, Janice McDonald (Terry) and Nathan Spinks (Robin) all of Bowling Green. 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Sisters and Brothers; Joy Helson (Joe), Emma Keown, Cecil Simmons, James Simmons, Charles Simmons (Judy), David Simmons (Pat) and Martha Helson, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12:00 noon Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.