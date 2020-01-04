Bowling Green - Wilma Nell (Basham) Traughber died at her home from Alzheimer's on January 3, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Wilma was a long time beautician and realtor. She owned Wilma and Nita's Beauty Shop with her husband Harold Traughber. She was a woman of deep faith and a prayer warrior. Wilma was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. She mentored many about God's blessings and promises around her kitchen table. She is preceded in death by her soul mate Harold Traughber, her grandson and pride and joy, Houston Traughber, also preceded in death by her parents Lonnie and Tempie Basham, a brother, Northel Joe Basham. She is survived by her sons Bill Hudson and Darrell Truaghber (Susie). One brother, Shirley Basham (Alice), her grandchildren Dawn Dodd (Bobby), Ashley Campbell (Paul), Katelyn Traughber Simpson (Zach), Susan Traughber,, her great-grandchildren: Ryleigh Dawn Campbell, Ally Reese Campbell, Curry Payne Dodd, Kailey Morgan Dodd, Tyler Nell Simpson, several nieces and nephews. The family wants to acknowledge her caregiver, Penny Shirley, who was with her for seven years. Wilma will be missed by many she helped along life's journey. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 1:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, 11:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention would be appreciated.
