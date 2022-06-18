Scottsville - Wilson Lee Stone, 69, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The Scottsville, KY native was a farmer, former State Representative of the 22nd House District for 12 years and former House Minority Whip, former chairman of the Allen County School Board of which he was a member for 24 years, former co-chairman of the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee, former member and former President of the Board of Directors of KSBA, member and former President of the Scottsville Rotary Club, member and former President of the Scottsville Chamber of Commerce, former board member and past President of Allen County Farm Bureau, former chairman of the Allen County Ag Extension Board, former member of the United Way Board of Directors, former board member of Citizens First Bank and member of the Scottsville Church of Christ for 60 years where he served as Elder and former Sunday School teacher.
He was a son of the late Waymon Lee Stone and Dorothy May Dietz Stone. He is survived by his wife of 41 years: Lanna Jo Stone, Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Catherine Clemons and husband, Blake, Leitchfield, KY; an unborn grandson: Steven Wilson Clemons. He was preceded in death by a daughter: Elizabeth Leslie Stone and a brother: Leslie Dietz Stone.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Scottsville Church of Christ with Bro. Chris Robison and Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until funeral time at the Scottsville Church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Elizabeth Leslie Stone Memorial Scholarship. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home or the church. www.goadfh.com
