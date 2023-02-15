Bowling Green - It is with sadness and broken hearts we announce the passing of Winnie B. Day of Bowling Green, Kentucky. After a long bout with illness, Winnie passed quietly in Gallatin Rehabilitation Center, Gallatin, Tennessee. She leaves behind three children; Sherri Dailey, Hendersonville, TN, Russell Day and Patrick Day, both of Bowling Green, her sister Brenda Day of Richardsville and her brother Terry Upton also of Bowling Green. Winnie is preceded in death by her parents, Lige and Elta Upton. Winnie aka "Nana" seldom missed an opportunity to share time with her five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A resident of Bowling Green most of her life, Winnie spent the majority of her career with FMC and Tower Automotive. With a large extended family and many friends, she will be sorely missed by those of us who had the opportunity to share time with her. A graveside will be conducted Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Cherrys Chapel Cemetery in Richardsville. Visitation will be Friday night, February 17 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
