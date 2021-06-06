Bowling Green - Winona Yates, 84, of Bowling Green went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 5th, 2021.
Winona was the daughter of the late Jessie and Marguerite Stahl and the wife of the late Larry P. Yates. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Ennis and Margaret Stahl and step-granddaughter, Kimberly Cockrel. She was a retired employee of Houchens Industries with 37 years of service. While at Houchens Industries, she gained the nickname of Granny Yates because of her excitement of the birth of her first grandson. She was a faithful Christian and longtime member of Delafield Church of Christ.
Her love for her family shown brightly in everything she did. Winona was the first to lift us up when we stumbled in life with words of encouragement and love to help us find our way. She had a kind and loving heart and always saw the best in everyone.
Winona leaves to cherish her memory her son, Danny Moore (Christy); daughter, Sherry Goodman (Ronnie); step-daughters, Paula Cockrel (Ed) and Pamela Cannon all of Bowling Green; grandchildren, David Lindsey (April) Jason Duckett (Krista), Cody Ray Moore, Michael Goff (Jessica), Bobby McDaniel, Kendra Russell (Richard), and Toni Hayes (Eric); and several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will take place next to her husband at Fairview Cemetery.