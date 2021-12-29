Lake City, Florida - Worley J. Millard, Jr., passed away on Sunday, December 26th, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born on December 18, 1937 to Worley and Lillie Millard, in Mendota, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in retail sales, living most of his life in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was a Charter Member of Rich Pond Baptist Church in Bowling Green.
Worley was a Mason, and member of the Lake City Train Club. He enjoyed telling stories and joking. He also enjoyed gospel music, trains, fixing lawn mowers and traveling. He has visited all 50 states and the time of his death and he was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church and the Disciples of Christ Sunday School Class.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty; his parents and his four siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 6 1/2 years, Mary Etta Hawthorne; his children, Deborah Herald, Joey Millard and Denita Stewart and their spouses of Bowling Green, KY; his grandchildren, Allen Herald, Logon Selvidge and Kylie Galloway; his great-grandsons, Cash, Waylin and Hunter. He is also survived by his step-children, Mike and Paul Coglon, Nancy Huddleston and Kim Haskew. Six step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren also survive.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future at the Hopeful Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
