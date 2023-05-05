Fort Collins – Colorado – Wray Kenton Miller, age 88 passed away at his daughter’s home in Colorado. A Warren County native, he was born on May 10, 1934 in Bowling Green.
He married Elizabeth Reid in Glasgow, Scotland in 1957. She preceded him in death in 2016.
He is survived by 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A Kentucky Colonel who was a retired Air Force Vietnam Veteran, he went on to work at Warren Rural Electric Cooperative as an Energy Conservation Consultant and continued farming in Warren County through his retirement.
He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3 pm in the Brock-Beery Veterans section of Fairview Cemetery with full military honors.
Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 4 pm at the St. James Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to Farm Aid, https://www.farmaid.org/. For information call (970) 482-3208.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.