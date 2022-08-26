Bowling Green - Wynotta "Jane" Hulshart, 82 of Bowling Green, Ky passed away peacefully at her home August 24, 2022. She was born October 1, 1939 in Southern Logan Co in the Oakville community to the late Drury Anderson Tinch and Ruby Alene Jones Tinch. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Morris Smith and her son, Dwight Hulshart.