Bowling Green - Wynotta "Jane" Hulshart, 82 of Bowling Green, Ky passed away peacefully at her home August 24, 2022. She was born October 1, 1939 in Southern Logan Co in the Oakville community to the late Drury Anderson Tinch and Ruby Alene Jones Tinch. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Morris Smith and her son, Dwight Hulshart.
Ms. Hulshart was retired from Western Kentucky University's Bookstore after 27 years. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed traveling to many places with her companion before he passed away.
Jane leaves behind her children: Diana Hilliard (Jeff), Danny Hulshart (Marilyn) and Damon Hulshart; her grandchildren: Clint Hulshart; Courtney Bosley and Michael Harper as well as 6 great grandchildren and her brother: Charles Tinch (Eleanor Glenn). Other survivors include several nieces, cousins, great nieces and a great nephew in Southern Logan County.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in Logan Co. at a later date.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements.
