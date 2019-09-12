Bowling Green - Xeina Tallent Sawyers, 81, formerly of Clinton County passed away peacefully at home on Sep. 9, she was the daughter of Jim Hurt Tallent and Minnie Perdue Tallent.
She is preceded by her husband of 51 years, Homer Keith Sawyers, Sr., a son, Eric Tallent Sawyers, her siblings, Zenoba Dicken, Hurlton Tallent, Jason Tallent, Jimmie Sloan, Ted Tallent, & Treva Mann.
She is survived by one sister, Laura Ann Lowhorn, two sons, Keith,Jr., (Darlene), Tracy (Jan), grandchildren, Cody Sawyers(Sabina), Spenser and Savannah Sawyers, great grandchildren, Maddie and Lincoln Sawyers and several nieces and nephews. She was a motherly figure to a lot of the neighborhood children.
She was a founding member of Rich Pond Baptist Church and a Sunday School teacher, a Cub Scout leader at Rich Pond Elementary, girls softball coach at Rich Pond Elementary, also co-owner of Rich Pond Feed & Seed & Sawyers & Sons & Sons.
Arrangements for a celebration of life will be a graveside service at Cave Springs Baptist Church, Clinton County on Sep. 11. Also a celebration of Keith & Xeina's life will be held at 781 Rich Pond Rd. on Sep. 15, from 2-5 p.m.
Haddix Funeral Home, Clinton County is in charge of arrangements with Harvey Dicken officiating.