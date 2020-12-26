Bowling Green - Yani Paez Copcutt age 41 of Rockfield, died Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born Puerto Rico. She was a Teacher, Housewife, Loving mother and A Spiritual Warrior for Jesus. Yani was known for her spirit and her smile, that would light up a room when she entered. Her favorite Bible verse, that she lived by is: Philippians 4-13 I can do all things through Christ, Who Strengthens Me.
Yani is survived by her husband of 17 years, Vincent William Copcutt III, five sons Vincent William Copcutt IV, Ian Nicholas Copcutt, Noah Christian Copcutt, Owen Timothy Copcutt and Dominic Joseph " Joey" Copcutt all of Rockfield. Her parents, Ralph Paez Jr. and Mindy Paez of Chesapeake, Virginia. Brother, Jordan R. Paez of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, Dec. 29 and after 9:00 am Wednesday at the J.C Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Veteran's West Cemetery in Hopkinsville at 1:00 pm.