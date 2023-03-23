Yolanda Starr Hargett Lewis, "MaLew", age 69, passed away on March 23, 2023 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY. She was the daughter of the late JC Talley and Elsie Norris Talley. She was preceded in death by the love of her life David Lee Lewis, sister Cherryl Hargett Johnson, and brother Ronnie Hargett. Starr is survived by her sisters Zandra Russell (Larry) and Pam Cherry (Charlie) as well as in-laws Linda Hargett and Gary Johnson.