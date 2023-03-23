Yolanda Starr Hargett Lewis, "MaLew", age 69, passed away on March 23, 2023 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY. She was the daughter of the late JC Talley and Elsie Norris Talley. She was preceded in death by the love of her life David Lee Lewis, sister Cherryl Hargett Johnson, and brother Ronnie Hargett. Starr is survived by her sisters Zandra Russell (Larry) and Pam Cherry (Charlie) as well as in-laws Linda Hargett and Gary Johnson.
Starr and David had 3 children - William Ryan Lewis (Ellen) of Arizona, Lamanda Lewis Hobbs (Josh) and Kelly Lewis (Kristie) of Bowling Green. She was the proud grandmother of Ashleigh Alcorn, CollinJohn Checke, Camden Hobbs, David Lewis, Claudia Hobbs, Brendan Lewis, Natalie Lewis, Hailey Lewis, and Samantha Checke. She had two great grandchildren Emma Grace and CalvinMichael and many special nieces, nephews, and non-family family. Starr graduated from Warren Central High School and worked in childcare at Head Start and Little Treasures Learning Center.
She also spent a lot of time volunteering and working throughout her life at Delafield Elementary School, Briarwood Elementary, The Presbyterian Church, Girls Club, and throughout the community. Helping and caring for children was her purpose from God and she spent her life doing his work. She loved to spend time watching TV and making crafts for herself and sharing them with others.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with the Memorial Service starting at 4:00 pm, on Sunday, March 26, all at Crossland Community Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to continue her love for children through donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bowling Green.
