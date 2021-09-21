Bowling Green – Yolanda Maria Camacho de Padilla, 94, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021 at her home. As was the case during Yolanda’s life, her daughter Rosalie was holding her hand.
Yolanda was born on March 11, 1927 in the Dominican Republic to the late Rosalia Garrido de Camacho and Puro Camacho. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Mario, and four siblings: Pura Camacho Shepard; Puro Camacho; Johnny Camacho; and Nikolas Camacho, as well as her grandson Robert Harger.
Yolanda was raised in Puerto Rico, where she attended business school and became an accountant for the Pierre Hotel and a local hospital. She eventually moved to New York where she met her husband Mario. Yolanda and Mario returned to Puerto Rico, where they raised their two daughters, Maria and Rosalie.
Yolanda and Mario eventually moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where Rosalie had made her home. She became an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and of the Hispanic community.
Yolanda was a gifted seamstress, and she left many memories with her granddaughters as she made them beautiful clothes while they were growing up. She also loved knitting, and she shared that passion and knowledge with her granddaughter, Laura. Yolanda will remain in many hearts as a special surrogate grandmother.
Yolanda is survived by her daughter, Rosalie Padilla, and her husband, Scott Sims of Bowling Green, Kentucky; daughter Maria Harger of Orlando, Florida; granddaughter Laura Sims of Louisville, Kentucky; grandson Nikolas Harger of Orlando, Florida; granddaughter Danielle Harger of Columbia and three great-grandchildren, Alexia, Jaxon, and Calen Harger.
The family would like to thank the loving care Yolanda received from Hosparus and her very special caregivers.
Yolanda was an example to her family of independence, resilience, and determination. Her loss leaves sadness, but her life demonstrated great joy. She will be remembered with love.
A family service will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church this Saturday 9 am.