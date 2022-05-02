Bowling Green – Yong Son “Kim” Drake, age 87, of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her residence. The Cheonan, Korea native was born to the late Yong Sok Kim and Cha Suk Chong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Billy F. Drake; a baby brother; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen C. Drake; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Drake of San Antonio, TX. Prior to moving to Bowling Green in 1973, she owned a clothing store for women in Cheonan, Korea. She and Billy were introduced through a military friend of Billy’s and they fell in love right away. They lived in Korea for five years. She was a dedicated homemaker and taking care of her family brought her great joy. Upon moving to Bowling Green, she quickly integrated into Billy’s family and became a beloved step-mother and aunt owing to her selfless spirit and kind heart. There is no one that didn’t love Kim and she loved us all back even more. She will be deeply missed. Kim is survived by her step son, Spencer T. Drake; step daughter, Deanna Drake; sister, Kim Bok Sun of Korea; brothers, Kim Chung Moo (Woo Kwi Bok) and Kim Chung Sung (Hong Ki Sung); grandchildren, Terrett Abramson of New York, Michelle Drake of San Antonio, Carrie Wisdom of San Antonio, and Stephanie Faucett of San Antonio; four great grandchildren; thirteen nieces and nephews in Korea, nieces Sheila Griffin (Bruce) of Bowling Green, Stephanie Rogers (James) of Paducah, and Sondra Page of Saugerties, NY, and several great nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 3 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to The Medical Center and Graves Gilbert Oncology Team for their loving and kind treatment. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The American Lung Association.
