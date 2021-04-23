Bowling Green - Zach "Bozak" Shannon, 41, passed away in Nashville on Monday, April 5, 2021. Visitation will be at J.C. Kirby Broadway Chapel on Friday, April 30 from 4-8 pm & 9-11 am on Saturday, May 1 with a service at 11. Full obituary & option to donate to Zach's Memorial Fund at jckirbyandson.com.