Bowling Green - Zachary "Zack" Rush Payne, age 25, passed away Tuesday July 27, 2021 at the Owensboro Regional Hospital. The Bowling Green native was born on August 4, 1995. Zack is survived by his parents, William Earl Payne and Kathryn Marie Burke, two daughters, Kynslee Raine and Rhylee Louise, two sisters, Leeann Tunks (Kenny) and Katelyn Blaha (Jack), three brothers, Kevin Moore (Kelley), Nick Slaughter (Marlana) and Preston Payne, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Friday July 30, 2021 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Saturday July 31, 2021 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.