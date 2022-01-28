Bowling Green - Zella Mae Shepherd, 81 of Bowling Green died Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Medical Center.

The Floyd County native was a daughter of the late Cobbie and Minnie Akins Rogers and wife of the late Weldon Shepherd. She is preceded in death by a son Dallas Shepherd, a grandson, Jeffrey Shepherd, a granddaughter, Tonya Coleman; two brothers and two sisters. She was a homemaker and a member of Greenvalley Church of Christ in Butler County.

Her survivors include four children, Brenda Coleman, Mark Shepherd (Tammy), Tommy Shepherd, Beverly Miller (Donald); 19 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; three sisters; four brothers and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for her funeral service.