Oakland - Zella Mae Rice Carrier, age 91, passed away surrounded by family on August 4, 2020, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Warren County, Kentucky, on September 1, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Roy and Eula Cowles Carrier. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Robert Rice; one brother, Roy Lee Carrier; three sisters, Christine Hoffart, Pauline Godsave, and Georgetta Massey.
Zella retired from Bremner Biscuit Company with over thirty years employment. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved music, especially Bluegrass, Elvis Presley, and gospel. She treasured time with all of her family and embraced every moment with them. Zella always remembered and celebrated every family member's birthday with a card! She loved all of her nieces and nephews, and they adored her. She was an avid basketball fan of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Kentucky Colonels. Her sharp wit and laughter was enjoyed by all as she shared her jokes through the years.
Zella leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Martha McCrady and Nickie Forbes (Gene); and two brothers, Harel Carrier (Judy), and Darel Carrier (Donna).
Zella is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family whom she loved dearly. A special thanks to her sister, Martha McCrady, for the loving care and attention given to her for the past year and a half. A special thanks, also, to her very special nieces Teresa Massey Cline, Karen Forbes, and Diane Forbes for their uncompromising attention and care these past two weeks, along with her brother, Harel Carrier.
Cone Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. A private family service and burial was held at the Boiling Springs Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.