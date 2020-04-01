Oakland City, IN - Zelma F. Thompson 81, of Boonville, IN formerly of Oakland City, IN entered rest on Monday March 30, 2020 at the Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville, IN.
Zelma was very proud of the fact she was raised in Plano Community near Bowling Green, KY. She was born on Nov.4, 1938 in Bowling Green, KY to Jesse & Pauline (Still) Belk. Zelma was a member of First General Baptist Church in Oakland City and was employed for several years at Potter Brumfield in Princeton, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Georgia Charlene Strain, Betty Jones, brothers Strother, Clark and Cordell Belk and her husband Alan Thompson 2015. Thelma is survived by her Step-Son: Brent Thompson of Flora, IL; Step-daughter: Lisa and husband Richard Streicher of Jasper, IN; Step-Grandchildren: April Crew, Kendra, Chris and Craig Streicher.
Due to current circumstances a private service will take place at the Lamb-Basham Memorial Chapel with private burial in Still Cemetery near Bowling Green, Ky. Rev. Alec Hensley will be officiating.
Family and friends may send messages of comfort to www.lambbasham.com.
